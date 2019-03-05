Formula E to return to London in 2020

Formula E will make it’s much anticipated return to the streets of London after series organisers revealed a part-indoor track layout in the docklands area of the city.

The 2.4km track will have its starting grid inside the ExCeL London before winding through the surrounding roads and along the waterfront of the Royal Victoria Dock.

And it is set to be the home of electric racing in the UK for the foreseeable future after signing a ‘multi-year deal’, with the first double-header race acting as the finale to the 2019-20 season.

Speaking about the new deal, Founder and CEO of formula E Alejandro Agag said, “I’m extremely excited to be bringing the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and electric racing back to the UK.

“Every motorsport series would love to host an event in London – this has been our desire for quite some time now and we’re delighted to have found a new home in the Royal Docks at ExCeL London.

“We have a growing base of knowledgeable and passionate fans in the UK, and this race adds to a fantastic summer of sport as a world-class event we hope Londoners can be proud of.”

British racing driver and previous winner of the London ePrix Sam Bird also welcomed the news, saying that it was an important race to have with so many teams and fans being based in the UK.

Bird said, “As a British driver and a previous London E-Prix winner, I’m absolutely delighted to learn that Formula E is once again racing in the capital in season six.

“To win your home race, in front of your home fans, is one of the most memorable feelings for any racing driver, so to have that opportunity again is a very exciting prospect.

“It’s also great news for the championship as it’s such an important market both in terms of stature, but also with so many teams, workers and fans based in the UK. I just can’t wait to race now!”

The series has been without a UK round of the championship since 2016, after local action groups succeeded in preventing the race being held in Battersea Park due to the disruption it caused.

Since then alternative venues in London had been discussed, including along the Mall towards Buckingham Palace, in addition to rounds in other cities such as Birmingham.

Birmingham mayor Andy Street was said to be in advanced talks with Formula E in May last year, but there has been no news since then.