Gasly Feels Red Bull Are “Missing A Bit Of Pace” In Bahrain

Pierre Gasly is “confident” Red Bull Racing can “get it right” over the rest of the weekend after a promising Friday at the Sakhir International Circuit.

The Frenchman, who finished fourth at the Bahrain Grand Prix last year, could do with a strong weekend following a tough opening round in Australia.

Gasly was sixth fastest in the opening session and felt the performance was good from the Red Bull.

“I think the performance was really good in Free Practice 1 and at the start of Free Practice 2.

“The balance was not ideal, but that’s normal, especially as it was very hot this morning when we had the first session.”

The evening session saw Gasly slip down the order and he said he struggled to get the soft tyres to work on the first laps when they are at their best which he described as “not ideal.”

“This afternoon in Free Practice 2 we were fast with the medium tyres but then with the softs we were lacking some pace.

“I couldn’t really push on the first laps, so I had to do it on the third, which is not ideal.”

Gasly is confident though the team can sort out the issues and he can do better in qualifying than he did at Albert Park.

“I think overall the car is good, we’re just missing a bit of pace with this set-up and need to improve our understanding of the soft tyres.

“I feel confident with the car, for sure it’s a different track than Melbourne so we need to optimise everything but I’m confident we can get it right tomorrow.”