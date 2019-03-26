Gunther replaces Nasr at Dragon Racing for Rome ePrix

After being side-lined for the past three races, Maximilian Gunther will return to GEOX Dragon Racing when the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship resumes at the next round of the series in Rome on 13 April.

Gunther will fill in for Felipe Nasr who has clashing commitments with the Long Beach round of the 2019 WeatherTech Sportscar Championship taking place the same weekend.

Gunther competed in the first three races for Dragon alongside Jose Maria Lopez before being replaced by Nasr for the race at Mexico City.

Nasr was always going to miss the Rome race, and the Brazilian will resume his seat for the 2019 Paris ePrix on 27 April, and is likely to see out the season given that there are no more clashes between Formula E and IMSA.

With Dragon testing Italian racer Raffaele Marciello, it was much debated whether the Italian would replace the Brazilian for a one-off seat for his home ePrix. However, with Marciello racing in the Blancplain GT Series at Monza the same weekend, it meant that a potential outing was not possible.

After failing to score in the first three races, Gunther will be determined to show what he can do when he gets behind the wheel next month. But with Dragon only scoring points on one occasion this season, a ninth-placed finish courtesy of Lopez in Santiago, it will not be an easy task.

When asked about his return for Rome by motorsport.com, Gunther said, “I am thrilled to be back at the wheel of the Penske EV-3 #6 in Rome.

“In the past weeks, I have supported the GEOX Dragon team as a development driver in the simulator and as a reserve driver at the races on site.

“I can’t wait to race again in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, and I will give it my all to score my first points in the series.”

Dragon currently sit bottom of the teams championship with Nasr and Gunther the only drivers not to have scored a point that have competed in more than one race.

The Rome ePrix will be a crucial outing for Gunther if he wants to keep his Formula E career alive with the potential of a full-time seat next season.