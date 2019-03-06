BTCC

Halfords Yuasa Racing unveil dazzling 2019 livery

by Stuart Richards
Halfords Yuasa Racing BTCC
Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Halfords Yuasa Racing have taken the covers off their 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship challenger unveiling a fresh twist to their instantly recognisable livery.

Retaining the same driver line up of Matt Neal and Dan Cammish from last season, Halfords Yuasa Racing have worked hard over the Winter to develop their FK8 Honda Civic Type R in preparation for 2019. Nobody can afford to sit still in the BTCC and Team Dynamics are canny enough not to be left behind.

With four wins in what was a brand new car last season, expectations are high following a superb developmental year. The new livery being the visual icing on the cake in order to make the car a more attractive proposition.

Both drivers are already enamoured to the colour scheme with Matt Neal saying, “The new livery on the FK8 looks awesome, having had a hand in the design process I’m really happy with the final results.”

Dan commented, “When I saw the livery I thought that will look awesome on track and on the TV, a real stand-out design. I can’t wait to get out testing in the car tomorrow at Donington.”

 

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

