HWA hoping to maintain qualifying pace in Sanya

HWA Racelab drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Gary Paffett are hopeful they can repeat the strong qualifying performance they put in at the Hong Kong ePrix.

After a disappointing debut season so far, the HWA cars both put in stunning performances at the last race with Paffett starting in fourth, and Vandoorne getting the team’s first points by qualifying on pole.

While their pace in the race was disappointing, both drivers were hoping that they could repeat the feat at this weekend’s Sanya ePrix.

Speaking ahead of the race Paffett said, “We enjoyed some success in Hong Kong, which we can back up now.

“We exceeded all our expectations in qualifying on a wet track. Fourth place on the grid for me, pole position for Stoffel.

“That was fantastic for the whole team. It was the highlight of the season so far. The race was not quite as successful, but I did finish eighth to score my first points.”

Vandoorne was also hoping to be towards the front of the grid again this weekend, but emphasised that the team needed to concentrate on improving their race performance.

“We have shown that our qualifying performance is very good, particularly with the pole position in Hong Kong,” the Belgian said.

“I hope we can continue that trend, but there can be no guarantee. Our focus in Sanya is on improving our race performance and having a trouble-free weekend. Then we’ll see what we can achieve.”