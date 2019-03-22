Formula E

HWA hoping to maintain qualifying pace in Sanya

by Scott Douglas
written by Scott Douglas
HWA hoping to maintain qualifying pace in Sanya
Credit: Formula E

HWA Racelab drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Gary Paffett are hopeful they can repeat the strong qualifying performance they put in at the Hong Kong ePrix.

After a disappointing debut season so far, the HWA cars both put in stunning performances at the last race with Paffett starting in fourth, and Vandoorne getting the team’s first points by qualifying on pole.

While their pace in the race was disappointing, both drivers were hoping that they could repeat the feat at this weekend’s Sanya ePrix.

Speaking ahead of the race Paffett said, “We enjoyed some success in Hong Kong, which we can back up now.

“We exceeded all our expectations in qualifying on a wet track. Fourth place on the grid for me, pole position for Stoffel.

“That was fantastic for the whole team. It was the highlight of the season so far. The race was not quite as successful, but I did finish eighth to score my first points.”

Vandoorne was also hoping to be towards the front of the grid again this weekend, but emphasised that the team needed to concentrate on improving their race performance.

“We have shown that our qualifying performance is very good, particularly with the pole position in Hong Kong,” the Belgian said.

“I hope we can continue that trend, but there can be no guarantee. Our focus in Sanya is on improving our race performance and having a trouble-free weekend. Then we’ll see what we can achieve.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Scott Douglas

Formula E writer for TCF since 2015-16 and fascinated by all things electric.

Related articles

Mahindra ‘not to be underestimated’

NIO looking for points in important home race

Panasonic Jaguar Racing to make Chinese Formula E...

BMW i come away with a sour taste...

Mahindra lose lead in both titles after double...

Bird accepts penalty that took away race win

Rowland believes win was within reach in Hong...

Vandoorne’s pole earns HWA first points in Formula...

Lotterer slams ‘disgusting’ move by Bird

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More