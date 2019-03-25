Jack Goff secures BTCC return with Team HARD

It wasn’t long ago when it seemed that Jack Goff was going to be sitting out the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship. However, the twenty-eight year old has been thrown a lifeline following a late deal with Team HARD to drive one of their Volkswagen CC’s.

Mike Bushell was to drive one of the four Team HARD cars in 2019 but an issue with his sponsorship has meant that the funding for his seat wasn’t available. Therefore Jack Goff has been chosen to fill the seat while Bushell is to return to the Renault UK Clio Cup.

Undoubtedly a surprise to both Goff and his fans, the former race winner and previous Team HARD driver told btcc.net, “I’m absolutely delighted to be back with Team HARD, who I made my debut with in the BTCC.

“Tony [Gilham] gave me my first break in touring cars and it’s an amazing feeling to be back with the team, who have come on an awful lot.

“It’s been an incredible 24 hours and I have to say a massive thank you to Tony, the team and my current partners. I honestly thought that I would have to sit out this year after a tough winter. I feel for Mike who is a great guy and driver, but I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Volkswagen CC.”

Jack last drove the VW back in 2014 but he’s been in conversation with his new teammates so he can hit the ground running at the Media Day test on Wednesday.

“I drove the car in 2014 and have seen its upturn in form during the second half of 2018 with Mike and Bobby behind the wheel.

“I’ve spoken to my new team-mates, who have told me what the team has done with the car over the winter, and I have full confidence that we will be on the pace from the get go despite my obvious lack of testing.

“I am absolutely buzzing for the Season Launch and for the first round of the season at Brands Hatch. I am more determined than ever!”