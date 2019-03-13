Jack McCarthy joins Carrera Cup GB grid with Redline Racing

Renault UK Clio Cup racer Jack McCarthy is making the switch to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB series for the 2019 season with the front-running Redline Racing squad.

Having already confirmed Seb Perez and George Gamble, the ten-time championship winning team will add the 18-year old Clio Cup race winner to their roster.

After winning European and British karting championships McCarthy made the move in to the Clio Cup in 2017, impressing the paddock when he qualified on the front row during his debut weekend. In his first year he took two outright podium finishes and five ‘Graduates Cup’ class wins.

During the 2018 season McCarthy continued to build momentum with two pole positions, and six podium finishes, including a breakthrough victory at Rockingham.

“I’m looking forward to the new season and stepping up to what I consider to be one of the premium classes of racing.” said McCarthy. “I’m excited to be part of the Redline Racing team and I’m hoping their vast experience in the series will help me to learn and develop as a driver.”

McCarthy has already had chance to experience the Porsche Carrera 911 GT3 Cup car in three private tests and knows that it is a big change from what he has been used to in previous seasons.

“I’ve had three days of testing in the new car so far and it is clear my first year will be a tremendous learning curve as I adjust to the extra power, increased weight, the change from front to rear wheel drive and the general handling, as it is very different to a Renault Clio.

“My main goal is to adjust as quickly as possible to the new car, maximise our track time and finish as many races as possible. If I finished the season in the middle of the pack I’d be happy, but I can’t deny challenging for the Rookie Class title and getting on the overall podium would be fantastic.”

Redline Racing team boss Simon Leonard is happy to be bringing McCarthy to the team and has been impressed with what he has seen of the 18-year-old so far.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Jack McCarthy to Redline Racing as he makes his debut in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB. Jack has shown in the last two seasons that he’s a hugely exciting prospect and he has the potential to be a star in this championship.

“The transition to the Carrera Cup GB will present Jack with plenty of challenges, but we are looking forward to working alongside him and believe we can help him to develop into a front-runner and get him in contention for podium finishes in his first campaign.”

McCarthy’s car will also see the return of a familiar sponsor as SAS International returns to the team after a successful campaign in 2011 and 2012 which saw championship glory. Shandon Spa & Hotel, Taylor Made Joinery will also back McCarthy through the season.

The 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB will see their first official track action on Monday (18 March) at Silverstone as the series hosts its media day followed by three test sessions. The championship will get underway on 6/7 April as it joins the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch for the opening weekend of the 2019 season.