Redline Racing aiming for championship glory with Gamble and Perez

Porsche Carrera Cup GB‘s most successful team, Redline Racing head in to the 2019 season with two of the series brightest prospects, 2018 Rookie Champion George Gamble and 2018 Pro Am champion Seb Perez.

Gamble will be aiming to build on his rookie season which saw him take three race wins, including an impressive victory at the second race of the season opening weekend at Brands Hatch.

“After a good season last year winning the Rookie Championship, I’m really happy to be back on the grid again this season with Redline Racing, along with my team-mate Seb Perez.” said Gamble.

“I hope to be pushing for more wins this season, as well as challenging for the overall title.”

“This wouldn’t be possible without all my loyal sponsors, Contract Furniture, NCV Sales, Close Brothers Finance and in particular Amigos Tequila Beer, who have been great partners for me and I’m excited to head into our third season together.” added the 22-year-old.

Perez, who announced his dual Carrera Cup GB and Historic rally campaign for 2019 last week, makes the move up to the Pro class after taking six victories and a further six podium finishes in the Pro Am category on the way to the 2018 title.

“I’m incredibly happy to be racing with Redline Racing this year for my second season in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB. We’ve had a productive test together already and it’s all looking really positive for the season ahead with Amigos.” said Perez.

Team principal Simon Leonard is delighted to be working with the duo for the 2019 season, “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with George Gamble, Seb Perez and Amigos.

“George and Seb are two of the most promising prospects in the championship and we’re delighted to have them as part of the team.”

“George showed last season that he has the pace to be right at the front of the grid and I’m confident he can be a title contender this year, while Seb makes the natural step up to the Pro Class and has the speed and race craft to get into the battle for podium finishes.”

In two weeks time the championship will hold its media day and first official of the season at Silverstone, followed by another day of testing at Donington Park. The series will get underway at Brands Hatch on 6-7 April, supporting the BTCC on the TOCA package.