Join the TCF Fantasy BTCC league today!

Ahead of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship we have set up our own league on the FantastyBTCC.com website.

It is free to join the competition and easy to play along, just choose up to six drivers to fit in to the budget that provided.

If you head over to fantasybtcc.com and sign up you will be able to create your own team, once you have done that search through the public leagues and look for theCheckeredFlag.co.uk.

Along with other TCF readers you will get the opportunity to take on some of our writers in the league too.

The latest update from FantasyBTCC.com suggests the top pick from the current crop of drivers is Jason Plato who has been selected in 50.45% of the entries, with Tom Ingram as the next best on 37.06%. Colin Turkington is the third most popular appearing in 26.05% of the entries to date.

There’s still nearly 2 weeks to go before the driver selections are locked in so it can all change, but Plato appears to be the most fancied as things stand.