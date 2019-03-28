Lynn confirmed as Piquet replacement at Jaguar

Panasonic Jaguar Racing have confirmed that Alex Lynn will replace Nelson Piquet Jr for the rest of the 2018-19 Formula E season.

Piquet Jr and Jaguar announced this afternoon that they would be parting company after both parties had been disappointed by the results achieved in the first half of this season.

And they have moved quickly to fill the empty seat by giving Lynn a chance to return to the series after his contract at DS Virgin Racing was not renewed at the end of last season.

Speaking about getting the chance to race for Jaguar from the upcoming Rome ePrix, the British driver said, “I am really excited to get behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-TYPE 3 in Rome.”

“Joining Panasonic Jaguar Racing is a great opportunity for me.

“I am focused on working with Mitch [Evans], the engineers and technicians to put in a strong performance from now until the end of the season.”

Lynn enjoyed an explosive debut in the series when he qualified on pole as he filled in at the 2017 New York ePrix for Virgin Racing.

Although he didn’t score in either race, he showed enough promise to be promoted to a race seat for the 2017-18 season.

He was comfortably outperformed by Sam Bird that year however, with a best finish of sixth position.

When setting out lynn’s objectives for the remainder of this season, Jaguar Team Director James Barclay said that they were aiming for podium finishes.

“Our objective this season is to be competing for podiums, we have agreed that Alex will join the team from the next event in Rome,” said Barclay.

“With half the season remaining we will be pushing very hard for strong results. I would like to welcome Alex to the Panasonic Jaguar Racing and look forward to working with him.”