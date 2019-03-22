Mahindra ‘not to be underestimated’

Dilbagh Gill has said that his team’s performances so far this season have shown that they are not to be underestimated by their competitors.

With a host of new manufacturers having joined the series in the last few years, Mahindra Racing’s position as one of the front-runners in Formula E was seen as being under threat.

But with the season nearing the halfway race Mahindra currently sit third in the team’s championship, with Jerome d’Ambrosio second in the driver’s championship having won in Marrakesh.

While their progress took a step back last time out in Hong Kong with a double retirement, Gill says his team is looking forward to getting back on track in Sanya this weekend.

“Having two Asian races back-to-back in such a short amount of time is an intense turnaround, but we’ve regrouped, and we’re focused on having a strong race weekend in Sanya,” Gill said.

“We know the competition is strong this season, but we’re fast approaching the halfway point and we’ve shown that we’re not to be underestimated.

“We’re still close to the top in the championships so we’re looking forward to getting back out on a new track and finishing the race in the best possible position.”

D’Ambrosio also felt ready to bounce back this weekend, and said that he’d been doing a lot of work in the sim in order to prepare for what is a new track on the race calendar.

“We need to focus on doing our best at every race; we’ve always had the pace and been fast in the dry, so I expect us to be back fighting for the podium again this weekend.

“Going to a new circuit is always a challenge, but it’s something you get used to racing in Formula E and we are not going unprepared, having done a huge amount of work on the sim ahead of going there.”