Mercedes looking forward to new Formula E challenge

Toto Wolff says that Mercedes are eagerly awaiting their Formula E debut as preparations continue ahead of their entry in the 2019-20 season.

The German marque have revealed a teaser livery for the Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01, which will be on display at the International Motorshow in Geneva.

The team say that this marks an important milestone in their Formula E venture, which will act as a technology driver for future Mercedes cars.

Despite their recent dominance in Formula 1 however, Wolff was eager to stress that Formula E would be an entirely new challenge for them.

“The countdown to our entry into Formula E has now officially begun,” Wolff said.

“Our team has obviously been working behind the scenes on this project for quite a while now, but when you see the car in our teaser livery for the first time, you know that the project has entered a serious phase.

“Formula E is going to be a completely new playing field for us. But we are looking forward to the challenge of demonstrating the performance of our intelligent battery-electric drives in motorsport and of giving a positive boost to the EQ brand.”

Mercedes will join other major manufacturers in Formula E such as Nissan, Audi, DS, Jaguar and BMW next season.

And the decision to move into all-electric racing means that Mercedes will be the only manufacturer to race in Formula 1 and Formula E, after Renault made the decision to concentrate their efforts on F1.

