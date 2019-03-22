Michelin predict grip loss from sand at Sanya e-prix

Formula E tyre supplier Michelin believe that competitors could face difficulties during the race weekend due to the location of the Sanya e-prix circuit in the seaside resort situated at the southern tip of Hainan Island in China.

Michelin’s Formula E programme manager Serge Grisin gave his thoughts ahead of the weekend as the teams and competitors face the new 2.28-kilometre, 11-turn circuit.

“The circuit is reminiscent of Punta Del Este, in Uruguay, as well as of Miami because of its layout,” said Grislin.

“Also, like New York and Hong Kong, it has two long straights and a tight hairpin, so it’s fairly typical of the venues we get to visit in Formula E.”

Drivers have been busy testing the layout with simulator sessions in the time since the last race but while technology is becoming more advance, nothing can predict the weather and local track conditions.

“Depending on the weather, we could see grip suffer due to sand blowing onto the track from the beach. The forecasters are talking about 30°C and heavy rain, but that doesn’t worry us unduly after the storms that marked free practice and qualifying in Hong Kong.

“The new Michelin Pilot Sport only made its debut three months ago, but it has already showcased its performance and versatility in a wide variety of sometimes extreme conditions.”