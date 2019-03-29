Mike Bushell to take Motorsport sabbatical

Touring car driver Mike Bushell has announced that he’s to step away from Motorsport for an indeterminate amount of time ahead of the 2019 TOCA season.

Following the loss of his RCIB Insurance with Fox Transport seat to Jack Goff days before Wednesday’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship media day, it was expected that the twenty-nine year old was to return to the Renault UK Clio Cup with Team HARD.

However, following a social media post on Twitter, Mike is to step away from Motorsport due to “personal issues”

In his Tweet, the driver from Kent paid tribute to all those who gave him opportunities, “Following on from losing my BTCC seat for 2019, I have decided to take a break from motorsport due to personal reasons.

“I’ve achieved above and beyond my childhood dreams and it would not have been possible without the help from others. Thank you.”

The Twitter post also included photographs of his 2014 and 2017 Renault UK Clio Cup title triumphs and also his Jack Sears Trophy podium celebration at Oulton Park in 2018.