Morbidelli and WestCoast Racing reunite for TCR Europe

WestCoast Racing have announced that they will contest the full season of the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series, running two Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR machines.

The team reunites with former TCR International Series race winner Gianni Morbidelli for their campaign, where he will be joined by Finnish driver Olli Kangas.

Team Principal Dick Jönsson Wigroth is excited ahead of the new season.

“Another challenging and busy racing year awaits us. I am very happy we are able to confirm two cars for TCR Europe in 2019,” said Jönsson Wigroth.

“I am very happy that Morbidelli returns to us. He is more motivated than ever and we enjoy working with him both on and off the track. I am also excited to welcome Kangas, we have followed him over the past couple of years and believe he can deliver a few surprises. TCR Europe is one of the most competitive TCR championships around and we are looking forward to taking on the competition.”

After securing third place in last years TCR Europe finale at Barcelona with former TCR UK race winner Ash Sutton at the wheel, the team has elected to stay in the series after a dual campaign in both the TCR UK Touring Car Championship and the TCR Scandinavia Championship last season.

Morbidelli is already a known talent to the team with the former F1 driver having driven for them in all three seasons of the TCR International Series. In 2017 he drove the Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR to two wins and a further two podium finishes.

Meanwhile, Kangas has been active in TCR UK, the ADAC TCR Germany Series and TCR Scandinavia in previous seasons whilst securing a win on the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife to his credit.