New BTCC BMW 3 Series shows its colours

The eagerly anticipated BMW 330i M Sport has been unveiled ahead of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.

The new Team BMW car is to be driven by long time West Surrey Racing stalwart and triple BTCC champion Colin Turkington alongside new signing Tom Oliphant.

The livery retains the classic BMW racing look with the famous blue, purple and red stripes on a white base. The first test of the new car is taking place today at Brands Hatch ahead of the Media Day.

The new 330i M Sport has huge shoes to fill if it’s to replicate or beat the achievements of the BMW 125i M Sport which WSR ran for the past six seasons. However, a team like WSR will relish the challenge and success will probably be inevitable.

Team Principal Dick Bennetts is proud of his team. Saying, “First and foremost, I must pay tribute to the extraordinary job that each and every member of WSR has put into preparing our new BMW 3 Series race cars.

“The attention-to-detail that has gone into the build is second-to-none, and everyone – including our technical partners – has given 110 per cent to ensure we are ready to go racing.

“It has been a Herculean effort, but the result as you can see is outstanding, and before the serious business of testing gets underway, I hope everybody involved can take a small step back for a moment and appreciate just what they have achieved.”

Meanwhile, reigning BTCC champion Turkington is now excited for the new season after finally getting the chance to see his new car, “I know just how hard everybody at BMW and West Surrey Racing has worked to pull everything together over such a short space of time, and to now see this car in the garage and ready to take to the track is a source of immense pride, satisfaction and a job well done.

“Having won my first BTCC Drivers’ title in a 3 Series, the confirmation that BMW were bringing the car back to the championship was the best news ever.

“The Team BMW livery is stunning, and those unmistakeable M Motorsport colours add a real sense of presence and heritage. Now that the car is ready to go, my motivation levels are sky-high and I can’t wait for my first few laps.”