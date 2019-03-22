NIO looking for points in important home race

NIO say they are looking to put in an impressive performance in what is an important race for the team this weekend.

The Sanya ePrix is a home race for NIO, with many of the team’s founders watching present at the race.

And as such team principal Gerry Hughes says he is looking to score a double points finish, saying that it is ‘imperative’ that the team get a good result.

“The first season of the Generation 2 car is proving to be hugely competitive, with five different winners from the first five races, and off the back of another points finish in Hong Kong with Oliver, we will be looking to improve on both our qualifying and race performances in the forthcoming race event.

“With many of the NIO founders being present in Sanya for the race meeting, it will be imperative for us to capitalise and, as such, we will be looking to get both Oliver and Tom into points scoring positions come the end of the race on Saturday.”

Two top ten finishes would comfortably be the best race finish for NIO this season if they achieved it.

Tom Dillmann is still to score any points, and Oliver Turvey’s ninth place finish in Hong Kong was just the second time the team have scored this season.

Speaking ahead of the race Turvey said he was looking forward to it, “I am particularly excited for this new edition to the Formula E calendar in Sanya, it will be special to race for NIO in China,” he said.

“The circuit looks fast, with a number of long straights and overtaking opportunities, so I will certainly be aiming to continue our progress from the last race to fight for more points for NIO.”