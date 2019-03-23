Nissan e.dams top both practice sessions in Sanya

The sixth race of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship sees the series return to China for the 2019 Sanya ePrix.
At the end of the first official practice session, Oliver Rowland was quickest for Nissan e.dams with a 1:07.561, more than six tenths ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa in second, with Alexander Sims making it two BMW i Andretti Motorsport cars in the top three.
There were problems though for Jean-Eric Vergne during that particular session, as he locked up three times which forced him to run wide but re-joined without damage. The Frenchman would end up seventh fastest, less than half a second behind Rowland.
2019 Sanya E-Prix - Practice 1 Classification
|POS.
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|22
|Oliver Rowland
|GBR
|Nissan e.dams
|1:07.561
|2
|28
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|POR
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|+0.064
|3
|27
|Alexander Sims
|GBR
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|+0.190
|4
|11
|Lucas di Grassi
|BRA
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|+0.191
|5
|23
|Sebastien Buemi
|SWI
|Nissan e.dams
|+0.297
|6
|4
|Robin Frijns
|NED
|Envision Virgin Racing
|+0.410
|7
|25
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|FRA
|DS Techeetah
|+0.458
|8
|64
|Jerome D'Ambrosio
|BEL
|Mahindra Racing
|+0.598
|9
|20
|Mitch Evans
|NZL
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|+0.660
|10
|66
|Daniel Abt
|GER
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|+0.738
|11
|5
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|BEL
|HWA Racelab
|+0.741
|12
|48
|Edoardo Mortara
|SWI
|Venturi Formula E Team
|+0.768
|13
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|GER
|Mahindra Racing
|+0.962
|14
|17
|Gary Paffett
|GBR
|HWA Racelab
|+0.987
|15
|2
|Sam Bird
|GBR
|Envision Virgin Racing
|+0.989
|16
|6
|Felipe Nasr
|BRA
|GEOX Dragon Racing
|+1.115
|17
|16
|Oliver Turvey
|GBR
|NIO Formula E
|+1.260
|18
|3
|Nelson Piquet Jr.
|BRA
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|+1.261
|19
|19
|Felipe Massa
|BRA
|Venturi Formula E Team
|+1.567
|20
|7
|Jose Maria Lopez
|ARG
|GEOX Dragon Racing
|+1.709
|21
|8
|Tom Dillmann
|FRA
|NIO Formula E
|+1.724
|22
|36
|Andre Lotterer
|GER
|DS Techeetah
|+2.093
The second session saw the track get drier than in the first and thus, grippier for the drivers. Rowland’s team-mate Sebastien Buemi would make contact with the barrier by pushing too hard and had to return to the pits for a new front wing.
When the Swiss did go back out, he would better Rowland’s time that was set in the earlier session by nearly three tenths to end practice two fastest.
A couple of drivers had collisions with the wall. Pascal Wehrlein and Gary Paffett‘s runs were cut short after they hit their left-rears on the exit of Turn 6.
2019 Sanya E-Prix - Practice 2 Classification
|POS.
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|23
|Sebastian Buemi
|SWI
|Nissan e.dams
|1:07.288
|2
|28
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|BRA
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|+0.109
|3
|22
|Oliver Rowland
|GBR
|Nissan e.dams
|+0.165
|4
|64
|Jerome D'Ambrosio
|BEL
|Mahindra Racing
|+0.168
|5
|25
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|FRA
|DS Techeetah
|+0.177
|6
|48
|Edoardo Mortara
|SWI
|Venturi Formula E Team
|+0.240
|7
|20
|Mitch Evans
|NZL
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|+0.290
|8
|11
|Lucas di Grassi
|BRA
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|+0.290
|9
|6
|Felipe Nasr
|BRA
|GEOX Dragon Racing
|+0.359
|10
|7
|Jose Maria Lopez
|ARG
|GEOX Dragon Racing
|+0.369
|11
|2
|Sam Bird
|GBR
|Envision Virgin Racing
|+0.427
|12
|5
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|BEL
|HWA Racelab
|+0.520
|13
|19
|Felipe Massa
|BRA
|Venturi Formula E Team
|+0.629
|14
|36
|Andre Lotterer
|GER
|DS Techeetah
|+0.664
|15
|66
|Daniel Abt
|GER
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|+0.761
|16
|4
|Robin Frijns
|NED
|Envision Virgin Racing
|+0.989
|17
|8
|Tom Dillmann
|FRA
|NIO Formula E
|+1.128
|18
|16
|Oliver Turvey
|GBR
|NIO Formula E
|+1.145
|19
|3
|Nelson Piquet Jr.
|BRA
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|+1.373
|20
|27
|Alexander Sims
|GBR
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|+1.444
|21
|17
|Gary Paffett
|GBR
|HWA Racelab
|+1.952
|22
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|GER
|Mahindra Racing
|+2.617
Qualifying gets underway at 03:20 GMT.