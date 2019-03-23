Nissan e.dams top both practice sessions in Sanya

The sixth race of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship sees the series return to China for the 2019 Sanya ePrix.

At the end of the first official practice session, Oliver Rowland was quickest for Nissan e.dams with a 1:07.561, more than six tenths ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa in second, with Alexander Sims making it two BMW i Andretti Motorsport cars in the top three.

There were problems though for Jean-Eric Vergne during that particular session, as he locked up three times which forced him to run wide but re-joined without damage. The Frenchman would end up seventh fastest, less than half a second behind Rowland.

2019 Sanya E-Prix - Practice 1 Classification

POS. NO. DRIVER NAT. TEAM TIME 1 22 Oliver Rowland GBR Nissan e.dams 1:07.561 2 28 Antonio Felix da Costa POR BMW i Andretti Motorsport +0.064 3 27 Alexander Sims GBR BMW i Andretti Motorsport +0.190 4 11 Lucas di Grassi BRA Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +0.191 5 23 Sebastien Buemi SWI Nissan e.dams +0.297 6 4 Robin Frijns NED Envision Virgin Racing +0.410 7 25 Jean-Eric Vergne FRA DS Techeetah +0.458 8 64 Jerome D'Ambrosio BEL Mahindra Racing +0.598 9 20 Mitch Evans NZL Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.660 10 66 Daniel Abt GER Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +0.738 11 5 Stoffel Vandoorne BEL HWA Racelab +0.741 12 48 Edoardo Mortara SWI Venturi Formula E Team +0.768 13 94 Pascal Wehrlein GER Mahindra Racing +0.962 14 17 Gary Paffett GBR HWA Racelab +0.987 15 2 Sam Bird GBR Envision Virgin Racing +0.989 16 6 Felipe Nasr BRA GEOX Dragon Racing +1.115 17 16 Oliver Turvey GBR NIO Formula E +1.260 18 3 Nelson Piquet Jr. BRA Panasonic Jaguar Racing +1.261 19 19 Felipe Massa BRA Venturi Formula E Team +1.567 20 7 Jose Maria Lopez ARG GEOX Dragon Racing +1.709 21 8 Tom Dillmann FRA NIO Formula E +1.724 22 36 Andre Lotterer GER DS Techeetah +2.093

The second session saw the track get drier than in the first and thus, grippier for the drivers. Rowland’s team-mate Sebastien Buemi would make contact with the barrier by pushing too hard and had to return to the pits for a new front wing.

When the Swiss did go back out, he would better Rowland’s time that was set in the earlier session by nearly three tenths to end practice two fastest.

A couple of drivers had collisions with the wall. Pascal Wehrlein and Gary Paffett‘s runs were cut short after they hit their left-rears on the exit of Turn 6.

2019 Sanya E-Prix - Practice 2 Classification

POS. NO. DRIVER NAT. TEAM TIME 1 23 Sebastian Buemi SWI Nissan e.dams 1:07.288 2 28 Antonio Felix da Costa BRA BMW i Andretti Motorsport +0.109 3 22 Oliver Rowland GBR Nissan e.dams +0.165 4 64 Jerome D'Ambrosio BEL Mahindra Racing +0.168 5 25 Jean-Eric Vergne FRA DS Techeetah +0.177 6 48 Edoardo Mortara SWI Venturi Formula E Team +0.240 7 20 Mitch Evans NZL Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.290 8 11 Lucas di Grassi BRA Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +0.290 9 6 Felipe Nasr BRA GEOX Dragon Racing +0.359 10 7 Jose Maria Lopez ARG GEOX Dragon Racing +0.369 11 2 Sam Bird GBR Envision Virgin Racing +0.427 12 5 Stoffel Vandoorne BEL HWA Racelab +0.520 13 19 Felipe Massa BRA Venturi Formula E Team +0.629 14 36 Andre Lotterer GER DS Techeetah +0.664 15 66 Daniel Abt GER Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler +0.761 16 4 Robin Frijns NED Envision Virgin Racing +0.989 17 8 Tom Dillmann FRA NIO Formula E +1.128 18 16 Oliver Turvey GBR NIO Formula E +1.145 19 3 Nelson Piquet Jr. BRA Panasonic Jaguar Racing +1.373 20 27 Alexander Sims GBR BMW i Andretti Motorsport +1.444 21 17 Gary Paffett GBR HWA Racelab +1.952 22 94 Pascal Wehrlein GER Mahindra Racing +2.617

Qualifying gets underway at 03:20 GMT.