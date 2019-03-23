Formula E

Nissan e.dams top both practice sessions in Sanya

by Tom Cairns
Oliver Rowland - Nissan e.dams at the 2019 Sanya E-Prix - Shakedown
The sixth race of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship sees the series return to China for the 2019 Sanya ePrix.

At the end of the first official practice session, Oliver Rowland was quickest for Nissan e.dams with a 1:07.561, more than six tenths ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa in second, with Alexander Sims making it two BMW i Andretti Motorsport cars in the top three.

There were problems though for Jean-Eric Vergne during that particular session, as he locked up three times which forced him to run wide but re-joined without damage. The Frenchman would end up seventh fastest, less than half a second behind Rowland.

2019 Sanya E-Prix - Practice 1 Classification

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
122Oliver RowlandGBRNissan e.dams1:07.561
228Antonio Felix da CostaPORBMW i Andretti Motorsport+0.064
327Alexander SimsGBRBMW i Andretti Motorsport+0.190
411Lucas di GrassiBRAAudi Sport ABT Schaeffler+0.191
523Sebastien BuemiSWINissan e.dams+0.297
64Robin FrijnsNEDEnvision Virgin Racing+0.410
725Jean-Eric VergneFRADS Techeetah+0.458
864Jerome D'AmbrosioBELMahindra Racing+0.598
920Mitch EvansNZLPanasonic Jaguar Racing+0.660
1066Daniel AbtGERAudi Sport ABT Schaeffler+0.738
115Stoffel VandoorneBELHWA Racelab+0.741
1248Edoardo MortaraSWIVenturi Formula E Team+0.768
1394Pascal WehrleinGERMahindra Racing+0.962
1417Gary PaffettGBRHWA Racelab+0.987
152Sam BirdGBREnvision Virgin Racing+0.989
166Felipe NasrBRAGEOX Dragon Racing+1.115
1716Oliver TurveyGBRNIO Formula E+1.260
183Nelson Piquet Jr.BRAPanasonic Jaguar Racing+1.261
1919Felipe MassaBRAVenturi Formula E Team+1.567
207Jose Maria LopezARGGEOX Dragon Racing+1.709
218Tom DillmannFRANIO Formula E+1.724
2236Andre LottererGERDS Techeetah+2.093

The second session saw the track get drier than in the first and thus, grippier for the drivers. Rowland’s team-mate Sebastien Buemi would make contact with the barrier by pushing too hard and had to return to the pits for a new front wing.

When the Swiss did go back out, he would better Rowland’s time that was set in the earlier session by nearly three tenths to end practice two fastest.

A couple of drivers had collisions with the wall. Pascal Wehrlein and Gary Paffett‘s runs were cut short after they hit their left-rears on the exit of Turn 6.

2019 Sanya E-Prix - Practice 2 Classification

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
123Sebastian BuemiSWINissan e.dams1:07.288
228Antonio Felix da CostaBRABMW i Andretti Motorsport+0.109
322Oliver RowlandGBRNissan e.dams+0.165
464Jerome D'AmbrosioBELMahindra Racing+0.168
525Jean-Eric VergneFRADS Techeetah+0.177
648Edoardo MortaraSWIVenturi Formula E Team+0.240
720Mitch EvansNZLPanasonic Jaguar Racing+0.290
811Lucas di GrassiBRAAudi Sport ABT Schaeffler+0.290
96Felipe NasrBRAGEOX Dragon Racing+0.359
107Jose Maria LopezARGGEOX Dragon Racing+0.369
112Sam BirdGBREnvision Virgin Racing+0.427
125Stoffel VandoorneBELHWA Racelab+0.520
1319Felipe MassaBRAVenturi Formula E Team+0.629
1436Andre LottererGERDS Techeetah+0.664
1566Daniel AbtGERAudi Sport ABT Schaeffler+0.761
164Robin FrijnsNEDEnvision Virgin Racing+0.989
178Tom DillmannFRANIO Formula E+1.128
1816Oliver TurveyGBRNIO Formula E+1.145
193Nelson Piquet Jr.BRAPanasonic Jaguar Racing+1.373
2027Alexander SimsGBRBMW i Andretti Motorsport+1.444
2117Gary PaffettGBRHWA Racelab+1.952
2294Pascal WehrleinGERMahindra Racing+2.617

Qualifying gets underway at 03:20 GMT.

