Piquet Jr and Jaguar part company

Panasonic Jaguar Racing have announced that they have parted company with Nelson Piquet Jr in what they describe as a mutual agreement.

It comes after a dreadful 2018-19 season so far for the season one champion, as he has been comfortably outperformed by his team-mate Mitch Evans.

Piquet Jr suffered another retirement at last weekend’s Sanya ePrix, meaning he has just one point to his name this season compared to the thirty-six amassed by Evans.

Team Director James Barclay said in a statement that the Brazilian’s performances had not met his or the team’s expectations, but thanked Piquet for his contribution to the team since he joined at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

“Following discussions after Sanya, Nelson and ourselves have reflected on the position of the team,” Barclay said.

“Regrettably, it has been agreed that he will leave Panasonic Jaguar Racing and take up other opportunities he has been offered.

“We made a big step forward when Nelson joined us in season 4, and he achieved some strong results for the team, but recent results have not met his or the team’s expectations.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank Nelson for all the hard work he has put in since joining us ahead of season 4; he has contributed a significant amount into the development of the car and we wish him well in his future endeavours. We will announce his replacement shortly.”

For Piquet it marks the likely end of his five year stint in Formula E.

He was one of the few drivers who has competed in every race of the series, with Piquet winning the very first season of the championship by a single point from Sebastien Buemi.

Since then results have been disappointing however, and while his lack of podiums since 2015 might have been attributable to the poor pace NextEV cars that followed his debut season, he has failed to live up to expectations at Jaguar.

In a statement Piquet recognised that results have not been what they should, and said that he will now focus on his drive in the Brazilian stock car series.

“I have enjoyed working with Panasonic Jaguar Racing over the past season and a half but results in season 5 have not met the collective expectations of myself and the team,” he said.

“I begin my Stock Car Brazil season in a week and a half and that will be my focus in 2019. I am still very passionate about Formula E having been involved since the start and winning the inaugural championship.

“I wish Jaguar Racing the very best for the rest of the season.”