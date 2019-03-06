Power Maxed announce Sterling Insurance partnership

Power Maxed Racing have announced a title partnership with Sterling Insurance ahead of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship. The team will therefore run as Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing.

Fielding two Vauxhall Astra NGTC cars in the capable hands of two time BTCC champion Jason Plato and multiple race winner Rob Collard. PMR have one of the most experienced driver line ups on the grid for 2019. Sights are set on overall honours for whichever titles both the drivers and team are competing in.

“This year’s an exciting one for Sterling Insurance, and we’re delighted to be supporting Power Maxed Racing initially for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.” Said a spokesperson for Sterling Insurance.

PMR will also continue their close relationship with Vauxhall, Vauxhall Trade Club and Eurorepar who will bring continued stability to the squad in this exciting chapter in their history.

Team Principal Adam Weaver is making sure that their new title sponsor feels welcome in the BTCC. He said, “We’re really excited to be heading in to this season with Sterling Insurance as Title Partner.

“Having taken the automotive car care brand Power Maxed to the size it is now in 5 years, purely through motorsport marketing in the BTCC, I’m genuinely looking forward to proving to them also the power of marketing that the UK’s biggest form of motorsport provides when done right.

“With Jason and Rob on board, it’s safe to say it’s going to be a Sterling year!”

The finalised livery for the car will be unveiled at the Brands Hatch media test day. Meanwhile, the car is to be shaken down today (6 March) by Rob Collard ahead of a test involving both drivers next week.