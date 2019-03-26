Reece Barr set for Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland challenge with Förch Racing

After spending a season in TCR Europe, 18-year-old Reece Barr is set to make the move to Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland with the Förch Racing team.

Having moved in to car racing in 2017 Barr has impressed in Mini JCW series, finishing second in the championship, leading to him becoming a BRDC Rising Star. For 2018 he moved in to TCR Europe, driving the Hyundai i30 N TCR.

“It’s really exciting times to make the move to rear wheel drive super cars.” said Barr. “Porsche has been a life-long dream and it feels great that I will now be lining up on the grid, alongside established Porsche Cup drivers.

“I would like to thank Robert and everyone at Förch Racing for their support in making this decision. I’m incredibly excited to start working with everyone at Porsche and to take my first steps in this very competitive championship.

“I can’t wait for MOST in a few weeks and to join Förch for the start of what we believe will be an exciting new chapter together with my sponsors and new development team.”

Barr will be hoping his move in to Carrera Cup will set him on the same path as previous Porsche factory drivers such as Jörg Bergmeister, Timo Bernhard, Dirk Werner, and Nick Tandy that started climbing the Porsche Pyramid in the one-make series before moving up in to international racing.

“I’m delighted to announce that Reece will be joining Förch Racing from the 2019 season. It is always great to promote and develop young talent and Reece fits our team plan perfectly” added Team Principal Robert Lukas.

“Only just eighteen he is already highly regarded as a young driver in Europe with great commitment and professional ambitions.

“In the time we have spent with Reece so far, we believe that he will be a great fit for our team; his commitment, passion and dedication is exactly what we need to drive our development plans at Forch Racing as we focus on great opportunities together. We are very excited to welcome Reece.”