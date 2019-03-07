Rob Collard completes successful PMR test

Rob Collard completed 133 laps in the Vauxhall Astra as Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing enjoyed a positive test session at Brands Hatch in mixed conditions.

With the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship getting ever closer, opportunities to get cars out on circuit for testing have not been missed up and down the grid.

As well as the difficult conditions to contend with, the 2003 Independents champion Collard had to get back to grips with front wheel drive machinery for the first time since 2007. As the session wore on, confidence returned and the times started to tumble.

“Going back to a front-wheel-drive car was always going to be slightly strange, but I’d got the feel of the car after a few laps.” Rob commented after a successful session.

“The team were spot on from the off, and we made changes throughout the day that saw us putting some really strong and consistent times down. Martin and the team have put together a fantastic car, and I’m feeling really good about the coming season.”

Team Manager Martin Broadhurst is gaining confidence as more pre-season development continues, “Working with a driver as experienced as Rob can only benefit us as a team.

“The feedback he has been able to give us on the car after just a few laps has been fantastic, and he used the day to settle into the car and get a feel for it, stating early on that he felt extremely comfortable with it.

“Coupling this with Rob’s experience, alongside the last 2-years of data we have, we’re feeling more positive than ever about this year.”

Next week sees the long awaited return of Jason Plato to front-wheel drive as he takes to the wheel of a BTCC Vauxhall Astra for the first time since 2001 at Snetterton.