Rowland believes win was within reach in Hong Kong

Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland says that he had the pace to win the Hong Kong ePrix.

The British driver led early on from Sam Bird and Andre Lotterer, and was seemingly able to keep them at bay without too many issues.

However he received a tap from behind coming out of the first hairpin from Bird, and the contact caused Rowland to switch on the speed limiter for full course yellows.

It took several seconds for Rowland to identify which limiter he had activated, during which time he dropped down the order sharply.

While he was able to mount a comeback, a suspension issue late on caused him to collide with the barriers and retire, but speaking afterwards he said that he thought he had the pace to win the race.

“The car was fast, and I really think I could have won today. To not finish is disappointing but we’ll keep working hard to get that result that the team really deserves.

“I am very pleased that in the past two race weekends I’ve been able to be a strong contender.

“I’m a rookie in this championship but I’ve been able to show I have the pace and my goal is obviously to take Nissan e.dams to the podium.”

Team-mate Sebastien Buemi also failed to finish the race after he too had suspension issues.

The result means that Nissan sit down in eighth in the team’s standings, seventy-six points behind championship leaders Envision Virgin Racing.