Formula E

Rowland seals maiden Formula E pole in Sanya

by Tom Cairns
Oliver Rowland - Nissan e.dams at the 2019 Sanya E-Prix - Shakedown
Credit: Molly Darlington/LAT Images

Oliver Rowland has secured pole position for the 2019 Sanya ePrix.

The Brit was quickest in practice one earlier in the morning and looked like a contender to challenge for Super Pole. Rowland will be joined on the front row by Jean-Eric Vergne for DS Techeetah, with Antonio Felix da Costa and Daniel Abt making up row two.

Sebastien Buemi made it into Super Pole but went into the barriers at the same corner as he crashed in practice two, resulting in a fifth place start. Alexander Sims did not set a time in the final part of qualifying due to a gear selection issue but will line up sixth.

Andre Lotterer was the highest of those who did not make it into Super Pole in seventh, with the two Mahindra Racing drivers of Jerome D’Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein in eighth and ninth. Lucas di Grassi for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler completed the top ten.

Championship leader Sam Bird had endured another difficult qualifying session for Envision Virgin Racing. A woeful lap had left the Brit in sixteenth and he has a mammoth task to keep hold of his place at the top of the drivers standings.

Pole position also means Oliver Rowland has scored three points but stays in fifteenth in the championship going into the race that begins at 07:00 GMT.

2019 Sanya E-Prix - Grid

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAM
122Oliver RowlandGBRNissan e.dams
225Jean-Eric VergneFRADS Techeetah
328Antonio Felix da CostaPORBMW i Andretti Motorsport
466Daniel AbtGERAudi Sport ABT Schaeffler
523Sebastien BuemiSWINissan e.dams
627Alexander SimsGBRBMW i Andretti Motorsport
736Andre LottererGERDS Techeetah
864Jerome D'AmbrosioBELMahindra Racing
994Pascal WehrleinGERMahindra Racing
1011Lucas di GrassiBRAAudi Sport ABT Schaeffler
1148Edoardo MortaraSWIVenturi Formula E Team
124Robin FrijnsNEDEnvision Virgin Racing
135Stoffel VandoorneBELHWA Racelab
147Jose Maria LopezARGGEOX Dragon Racing
1519Felipe MassaBRAVenturi Formula E Team
162Sam BirdGBREnvision Virgin Racing
178Tom DillmannFRANIO Formula E
186Felipe NasrBRAGEOX Dragon Racing
1916Oliver TurveyGBRNIO Formula E
2020Mitch EvansNZLPanasonic Jaguar Racing
2117Gary PaffettGBRHWA Racelab
223Nelson Piquet Jr.BRAPanasonic Jaguar Racing
Tom Cairns

