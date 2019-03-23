Rowland seals maiden Formula E pole in Sanya

Oliver Rowland has secured pole position for the 2019 Sanya ePrix.

The Brit was quickest in practice one earlier in the morning and looked like a contender to challenge for Super Pole. Rowland will be joined on the front row by Jean-Eric Vergne for DS Techeetah, with Antonio Felix da Costa and Daniel Abt making up row two.

Sebastien Buemi made it into Super Pole but went into the barriers at the same corner as he crashed in practice two, resulting in a fifth place start. Alexander Sims did not set a time in the final part of qualifying due to a gear selection issue but will line up sixth.

Andre Lotterer was the highest of those who did not make it into Super Pole in seventh, with the two Mahindra Racing drivers of Jerome D’Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein in eighth and ninth. Lucas di Grassi for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler completed the top ten.

Championship leader Sam Bird had endured another difficult qualifying session for Envision Virgin Racing. A woeful lap had left the Brit in sixteenth and he has a mammoth task to keep hold of his place at the top of the drivers standings.

Pole position also means Oliver Rowland has scored three points but stays in fifteenth in the championship going into the race that begins at 07:00 GMT.

2019 Sanya E-Prix - Grid