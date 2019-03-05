Sam Osborne graduates to BTCC with Excelr8

Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship newcomers EXCELR8 Motorsport have completed their 2019 line up with the announcement that Sam Osborne is to partner Rob Smith in their MG6 GT’s.

Twenty-six year old Osborne joins the top tier of British tin tops following two seasons in the Renault UK Clio Cup. Sam’s 2018 season saw him finish twelfth in the standings scoring a best race result of fifth.

Before joining the Clio grid, Sam already has history with EXCELR8 as he competed for the squad in the MINI Challenge JCW Class . He hopes that this reunion can create some good results in the BTCC.

Speaking of his deal. Sam said, “This deal to join the BTCC with EXCELR8 is absolutely mega, and something that I’ve dreamt of for a few years now.

“During my racing career I’ve always looked for chances to move up the ladder, and the BTCC is the absolute pinnacle of saloon car racing in the UK. It will be a privilege to be a part of it.

“I feel my time in both the Clios and MINIs has prepared me well for the BTCC. My first test in the MG6 is coming up soon, and I’ve heard a lot of things about the way NGTC machinery drives compared to the feeder classes. I think my time racing the JCW MINI will be very relevant, as many say it’s close to a touring car experience.”

EXCELR8 team manager Oliver Shepherd echoes the excitement within the squad as the new BTCC season gets closer. Saying, “We’re delighted to confirm that Sam will join us for our first season in the BTCC, and as a team we’re now raring to get going with both our drivers confirmed.”