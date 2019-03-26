Schumacher To Make Ferrari Test Debut In Bahrain

Mick Schumacher will drive the Scuderia Ferrari on the first day of the Bahrain test next week.

The German, who makes his Formula 2 debut this weekend at the Sakhir International Circuit for Prema, was already announced to be driving the Alfa Romeo Racing on the second day of the test.

Schumacher joined the Ferrari Driver Academy at the start of the year and Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes the academy is showing its worth through the promotion of Charles Leclerc, Schumacher and Callum Ilott who will drive the Alfa Romeo in Spain.

“We are firm believers in the value of the Ferrari Driver Academy, as a high level training programme for talented youngsters and the decision to give Charles Leclerc a race seat with our team is proof of that.

“We are therefore very pleased to be able to give Mick and Callum the opportunity to experience driving a Formula 1 car.

“Mick, who joined the FDA in January, and Callum, who has been with us since 2017, are definitely drivers on their way up and I believe that driving the SF90 in an official setting such as the tests in Bahrain and Barcelona can be very useful at this stage in their career.”

Schumacher admits he is very excited by the news but is focused on this weekend first.

“I am obviously more than excited and would like to thank Ferrari for giving me this opportunity.

“I am really looking forward to what I’m sure will be a great experience.

“But for the moment, I am consciously putting all thoughts of the test to one side, because I am also very much looking forward to competing in my first F2 race and would like to focus a hundred percent on the weekend to come.”

Sebastian Vettel will drive the Ferrari on the second day of the test next week.