Team Australia set for three-car Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup entry

Following on from the news that Joey Mawson would be taking part in the Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia races this weekend supporting the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, the former single-seater racer will make the full-time switch to sports cars this year as he heads up Team Australia in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

The team will be run by Herberth Motorsport with Mawson being joined by three-time Carrera Cup Australia TAG Heuer Pro-Am champion Stephen Grove and the series’ most experienced driver, Marc Cini as they follow in the footsteps of fellow Australians Alex Davison, Sam Power, Spike Goddard and Matt Campbell.

The trio of Australians will join New Zealander Jaxon Evans on the Supercup grid as he follows on from his 2018 Carrera Cup Australia title and the 2018 Porsche Motorsport Junior Programme Shootout.

“It’s surreal to think that I’ll be racing at many of the same events at which I competed last season, though this time in very different surroundings – and a roof over my head,” said Mawson.

“The move to Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup definitely marks a different tact in my career, moving from open wheelers to sports car racing.

“It’s an ultra-competitive racing series and I look forward to lining up for the 2019 season alongside my Team Australia teammates Marc and Stephen.

“My maiden Supercup season will no doubt include some unique challenges so it’s great to have a couple of Australians in my corner throughout the season.”

Stephen Grove makes the full time move to the series after several on-off appearances in the Supercup, most recently in 2018 at Monaco, Hockenheim and Hungary.

“Having had my first taste of Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup last season, I’m thrilled to now be part of this new Team Australia outfit for the entire 2019 season,” said Grove.

“The Supercup series limits the number of Pro-Am entries for each season, so it’s an honour for both myself and Marc to be accepted for 2019.

“After what I experienced last season at Monaco, Hockenheim and Hungaroring, I can’t wait to expand on that and compete in the entire Supercup series in 2019 and see how we go against the other experienced Pro-Am drivers in the series.”

Marc Cini lines up for his three hundredth Carrera Cup Australia race this weekend at Albert Park and is looking forwad to taking part in the international series.

“This is truly a bucket list thing for me. I have great admiration for Porsche one-make series – I’ve raced in Carrera Cup Australia since its début series – so when this opportunity to compete in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup came up, I had to jump at it,” said Cini.

“I’m still pinching myself by the fact that I’ll be racing at iconic tracks like Monaco and Monza – truly world-class circuits – and share this experience with Joey and Stephen.

“It’s an incredible opportunity and one made possible by the incredible Porsche Motorsport Pyramid – it not only allows young drivers to further their careers, but it also enables Pro-Am drivers like myself and Stephen who look for unique motor racing experiences. This certainly ticks that box.”

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Project Manager Oliver Schwab is delighted to see Team Australia showcasing its talent in the pinnacle of Porsche one-make racing.

“Our ambition is to be involved in global customer sport of the highest standard. With this in mind, it is obviously great that we have been able to inspire an Australian team to enter the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup this year.

“The successful history of drivers from Down Under in the Supercup shows just how passionate Australians are about motorsport. As such, we are delighted that Joey Mawson, Stephen Grove and Marc Cini will take their place in our international field this season.

“The trio can look forward to exciting motorsport on the same bill as the Formula 1 World Championship,” added Schwab.