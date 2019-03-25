Team Toyota GB welcome Ginsters as title sponsor

Cornwall’s most famous export Ginsters are to become title sponsors for Team Toyota GB with Speedworks Motorsport for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship. The squad is to be named Team Toyota GB with Ginsters for the season.

The livery set to adorn Tom Ingram’s brand new Toyota Corolla GT has been unveiled and the famous wood carving design with scenes of Cornwall as used on the packaging for Ginsters’ pasties and pastries now wraps the Toyota.

To celebrate fifty years of baking, Ginsters have decided to pursuit the route of BTCC sponsorship in order to showcase their products to a much wider audience. Joining Speedworks after being impressed by the family-run aspects which both companies still enjoy to this day.

Ingram doesn’t underestimate the power of close-knit organisations regarding sponsorship in the BTCC. Saying, “Alongside Toyota’s commitment to building the best cars in Britain, I genuinely don’t believe there is a team with stronger foundations in UK motorsport than Speedworks.

“And in Ginsters, it’s incredible to find another brand that is as completely focussed on simply ‘doing things properly’ as we are.

“Like Speedworks, Ginsters are still a very down-to-earth company with honesty, integrity and family roots at the heart of everything they do – not to mention proud heritage.

“The family team ethos has been a huge part of how we have raced over the years and is certainly something that won’t be changing anytime soon, so to align with a brand that just ‘gets it’ is amazing.”

Team Principal Christian Dick drew parallels between the BTCC and pasty making, “Over the winter, we had the exciting opportunity to build something awesome from the ground up – planning, designing and evaluating every tiny detail with the aim of creating a car that simply has no weakness, irrespective of weather and track conditions, ballast or tyre choice.

“Ginsters embrace that same minute attention-to-detail and dedication to perfectionism every single day, which makes them a very natural partner and we are thrilled to have them on-board.”