Wehrlein says he’ll take same risks as before to get first win

Pascal Wehrlein has said that he’ll take the same risks as he has before in order to get his first win in Formula E.

The Mahindra Racing driver lost out on victory on the very last corner in Mexico City after he ran out of energy, and before that he came close to causing an incident with Lucas di Grassi after some forceful defending.

It was suggested afterwards that had he driven more conservatively then he could have guaranteed a podium place, with his team boss Dilbagh Gill even speaking to him over the radio at one point to say the team would be satisfied with a podium.

But ahead of this weekend’s race in Hong Kong, Wehrlein says that he simply isn’t satisfied with second or third, and that he’ll keep taking risks in order to get the win.

“I’m approaching the Hong Kong E-Prix the same as every other weekend,” Wehrlein said. “I’m not happy with second or third.

“I want to be as quick as possible and achieve the maximum, so I will take the same risks and aim for the best result.

“I had two good weekends but there was a lot more potential.”

Despite missing out so narrowly last time, Wehrlein says that he was enjoying Formula E and challenging at the front of the grid.

“For me it is one of the best seasons so far that I’ve had and one of the best feelings I have had in motorsport.

“I’m in a competitive position and I appreciate it a lot. I’m enjoying racing more than ever before.”