Andrew Jordan after race-winning start at Brands Hatch: ‘We have a great base to build on going forwards’

Andrew Jordan emerged out of the opening weekend of BTCC action at Brands Hatch as a race winner once again but this time in a new car for the WSR-ran Pirtek Racing driver.

The team which also includes current BTCC champion Colin Turkington switched to the BMW 330i M Sport for this year; it seems to be reaping it’s rewards with the former champion claiming victory

Despite faltering in the final race he has no complaints about the weekend and sees it as a base going forward into the next race weekend on the calendar.

“We have shown we have some serious speed in the car this weekend and it’s great to get the first win for the 330i M Sport,” he said.

“That was the dream coming into Brands Hatch, although we didn’t know if it was something we could realistically do.

“Race one was one of those where hindsight is a wonderful thing when it comes to the tyres, but at this stage of the year, we had to take the sensible view and go with the majority.

“We managed to salvage a point and to then win from fifteenth in race two was just brilliant.

“We were flattered a little bit by the fact that we were on the right tyres, but the car was really hooked up and performed brilliantly.

“I made up a load of places at the start and then made some good moves into Paddock Hill Bend that allowed me to get the job done, and I’m so happy to get that win.

“Okay so we could have got more from the final race but I can’t complain at a weekend where we have come out with a brand new car and taken victory. We have a great base to build on going forwards.”