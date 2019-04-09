Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler ready to attack at Rome ePrix

After an exhilarating first six races of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, round seven of this unpredictable season of the all-electric single-seater racing series brings us to the 2019 Rome ePrix around the 2.84 km Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR on Saturday 13 April with Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler within striking distance of the points lead in both the teams and drivers championship.

Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler are just one point behind both Envision Virgin Racing and Mahindra Racing who are tied on 97-points a piece heading to Rome, with DS Techeetah just a point further behind Audi.

The German giant knows how important each weekend in this championship is to become champions again at the end of the season.

“The race in Rome marks the beginning of the ‘hot phase’ in the championship, because the upcoming four races will be taking place in compact two-week intervals and could be decisive for the outcome of the title race,” said Team Principal Allan McNish.

“Rome was an outstanding event at the premiere last year, when Daniel and Lucas finished in the top four. The circuit has unique characteristics and is a true challenge: a fast first section with a small jump and an extremely narrow and difficult final part.

“I’m sure that the fans are going to see a fantastic race at the first European round this season.”

The race in Rome last season was a strong one for the Audi team with both Lucas Di Grassi and Daniel Abt finishing in the top four. Given the form so far this year, if they can repeat that result this season, they will surely take the series lead heading to Paris.

The fight in the drivers championship is as hot as ever with the top seven guys in the championship covered by 12-points with Lucas Di Grassi in fifth place, just ten points off series leader Antonio Felix Da Costa.

And after being taken out of the race late on in Sanya, the Brazilian will hope to make up for it this weekend.

Heading to Rome, Di Grassi said, “I have a lot of Italian blood in me – a test revealed that an amazing 82 percent of my DNA is from Italy. That’s why Rome is like a home round for me,” says Lucas di Grassi.

“The track is one of the most challenging of all, with elevation changes and even a jump.”

“The season is now entering an exciting stage: everyone is very close together, so it’s all the more important to consistently score points from now on in order to stay in contention.”

Daniel Abt will be determined to maintain his points-scoring form which sees him only 12-points off championship leader Felix Da Costa with the German picking up points at each of the six events this season, with Mitch Evans the only other driver to do so.

The consistent German is hopeful for another strong result in Rome and added, “Obviously, I’d like to continue this streak and preferably clinch a trophy again,” says Abt, who scored a podium finish in Santiago de Chile this season.

“The championship is now picking up momentum and is beginning to be really exciting. We are in a good position and want to build on that now.”