Blundell aiming for steady progress

After learning about how unforgiving the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship can be in qualifying at Brands Hatch, Trade Price Cars Racing driver Mark Blundell went on to score points in his maiden BTCC race whilst also gaining extensive knowledge about the championship.

With Donington Park next up for the motorsport veteran, there is further opportunity to enjoy consistent running and the possibility of scoring one or two points here and there when things fall into place. In this championship, there is a chance of anything happening.

Track time is necessary as the fifty-three year old gets up to speed and he doesn’t underestimate how important it is to progress, skills wise, in the championship.

“The target now for Donington Park is to try and build on what I was able to learn at Brands Hatch to start moving forwards up the grid.” Said the former LeMans winner.

“I’m looking for a consistent weekend on track, and steady progress is the name of the game.

“Qualifying is one area where I hope things will go better this weekend after my error at Brands Hatch, and if I can qualify in a solid position then it would be great to fight for some more points on race day.”