BMW on top in both BTCC practice sessions at Brands Hatch

The first practice sessions for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship took place earlier today at Brands Hatch and it was the BMW show as the new 330i M Sport headed both sessions.

Practice One

Andrew Jordan topped the first session in his BMW Pirtek Racing machine just five hundredths of a second ahead of testing pace setter Sam Tordoff in second.

Honda then filled the next three spaces with Dan Cammish in third, Chris Smiley for BTC Racing in fourth and Matt Neal in fifth.

Tom Ingram’s new Toyota Corolla GT ended the session in ninth ahead of the impressive Stephen Jelley in tenth. The power gains for Team Parker Racing really showing in the opening weekend.

Elsewhere, Jason Plato finished nineteenth in his Vauxhall return and new drivers to the series. Daniel Rowbottom ended the session in twenty-second, Michael Crees in twenty-fourth, Rob Smith in twenty-fifth, former LeMans winner Mark Blundell in twenty-ninth and Sam Osborne at the tail of the field in thirtieth.

Practice Two

It was a dominant display by the brand new BMWs as they headed a 1-2-3 in second practice. Tom Oliphant was quickest ahead of Jordan in second and reigning champion Colin Turkington in third.

Jason Plato was an impressive fourth ahead of the two Toms of Tom Chilton and Tom Ingram in fifth and sixth. Before a superb time by Jake Hill in seventh.

Dan Cammish finished eighth ahead of a quick Ollie Jackson and Sam Tordoff rounded out the top ten.

Qualifying for the first race on Sunday starts later today at 15:15