Civic Type Rory in a strong position

Rory Butcher secured his first ever Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship victory at Brands Hatch last time out but despite this high, the Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver is remaining fully grounded so he’s able to keep the necessary focus in order to succeed.

Three top ten finishes and the overall lead of the Jack Sears Trophy was bolstered by a strong pace at the BTCC’s annual Thruxton test day where Rory set the third quickest time overall.

With the car proving to be one of the best on the grid, the hints of confidence are also backed by a mature stance on keeping out of trouble. This outlines the Scot as one to watch this weekend at Donington Park.

The pilot of the #6 Honda Civic Type R said, “I’m feeling really good heading for Donington on the back of the results at Brands Hatch and the performance in testing at Thruxton last week.

“As a team, we are working really well and I feel we are in a strong position to challenge for some more solid results on track.

“I learned very early in my BTCC career how important it is to keep scoring points and moving forwards, because silly mistakes in qualifying or the opening race can really put you on the back foot for the rest of the weekend. That worked for me at Brands Hatch and I’m taking the same approach into Donington Park, where I’m eager to bring home three strong finishes.”