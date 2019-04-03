BTCC

Cobra Sport AmD full of confidence ahead of first BTCC round of 2019

by Stuart Richards
Rory Butcher BTCC 2019
Credit: BTCC

Following an incredibly successful media day test at Brands Hatch last week, Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing are confident that the pace shown can be translated to strong results this weekend.

Whilst it’s incredibly easy to get carried away with excitement due to the strong package in the hands of both Sam Tordoff and Rory Butcher. Both of these drivers have been in motorsport long enough to be canny and not put all their eggs into one basket at the opening weekend.

Tordoff even reflects on his 2018 season to keep him grounded despite the FK2 Honda Civic Type R being one of the best NGTC cars he’s ever driven. He said, “Despite what we have done in testing, it’s important that we don’t get carried away going into Brands Hatch as the season is long and there are lots of twist and turns ahead.

“I saw first hand last year how important it is to finish races well and keep scoring points, and not being able to do that through no fault of my own really cost me.”

Meanwhile, Rory Butcher harks back to the typical racing driver trope. He said, “It’s a long season, which is something we need to remember, and the aim this weekend is to try and start on a high.

“Improving in qualifying is one key thing for me this year and I want to come away from Brands Hatch having put some good points on the board.”

Whilst it’s very easy to play it safe in the opening rounds in order to stay out of trouble. You feel that underlying this trepidation is a culture of confidence within the team that a strong testing programme can create. We’ll find out whether they have a right to be more extroverted in their confidence at the end of this weekend.

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

