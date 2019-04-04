Excelr8 ready for new BTCC adventure

Excelr8 Motorsport are only a few days away from their first ever Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race weekend at Brands Hatch. Both of their drivers Rob Smith and Sam Osborne are also heading into a brand new adventure in their racing careers.

The MG6 GT is one of the longest serving NGTC cars on the grid and Excelr8 have heavily reworked the car over the Winter break in order to make sure that both cars are presentable and reliable in the squad’s maiden BTCC weekend.

A long list of mechanical work has gone on under the skin of both of the MG’s. Chassis refurbishment, revised cooling systems for the Swindon engines and brand new exhausts are just a few of the new parts to have gone onto the cars.

Backroom staff at Excelr8 have also been bolstered by the hiring of long time BTCC team boss Marvin Humphries. Team Manager Oliver Shepherd commented, “The addition of Marvin Humphries to the team is huge.

“He has years of experience and will be a great asset to us. We’ve also hired some very knowledgeable engineers to further strengthen and balance the team between experienced hands and young engineers who have earned the opportunity to be here.”

As a new team, Oliver then outlined what Excelr8’s goals are for this weekend. “It’s unquestionably a big learning curve for us.

“The BTCC cars are very different to run than what we’re used to, but we’re building up our knowledge of what the cars are sensitive to and what areas we need to work on.

“For round one, we simply have to go out and show that we’re serious about doing a good job at this level. We’re not expecting to smash lap records right away, but we want to go out and show our intent and we know we’ve got two drivers capable of doing just that.”