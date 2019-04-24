Formula E becoming increasingly tough, says di Grassi

2016-17 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi says that Formula E is becoming increasingly tough thanks to the increased level of competition in the series.

The first seven races of this season have seen seven different winners from seven different teams, with di Grassi managing to notch a win in Santiago.

He currently sits in fifth in the driver’s championship, with just thirteen points covering the top nine drivers.

And the Brazilian says that the close competition between each of the teams shows that anyone can grab pole or a win at the Paris ePrix this weekend.

“The championship is becoming increasingly tough: anyone can be on pole and anyone can win the race – Paris will be no exception,” di Grassi said.

“So, we also need to work hard to stay in the game. As always, qualifying will play a crucial part.

“I’ll be in the first group again which, no doubt, is not an advantage – but even from there, it’s possible to make it into Super Pole and that’s exactly what our main goal has to be so that we’ll have an optimal starting position in the race.”

His Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team boss Allan McNish agreed, saying that in order to win a race a team needed to put together a ‘perfect day’, something that he was hopeful for this weekend.

McNish said, “Seven winners in seven races, the top six in the drivers’ championship are covered by ten points, the exact difference between finishing first and third on Saturday.

“We are right there in contention, but you need a perfect day in order to win in Formula E. We are all focusing on making that perfect day happen in Paris.”