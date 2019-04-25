Jaguar head to Paris in buoyant mood after Rome success

After Panasonic Jaguar Racing won their first race in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship at the 2019 Rome ePrix, the British manufacturer heads to the eighth round of the season in Paris this weekend hoping to repeat that success.

There is an added incentive as their lead driver, Mitch Evans finds himself just four points off the top of the drivers’ standings after scoring points in each of the seven events so far in the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship campaign.

Evans took Jaguar’s first manufacturer victory since they won a World Sportscar race at Road America in 1991. But he has no intention of stopping there, so heading to Paris, the New Zealander said:

“Rome was a really special race for me; my first win for the team, the team’s first win in Formula E and Jaguar’s first international motorsport win since 1991.

“Heading into Paris with that momentum and confidence behind you feels amazing. Quickly the focus switches to the next race and ensuring we continue that performance. Rome proved that qualifying high up the grid is critical so that will be our aim in Paris.

“The win in Rome propelled me to fourth in the driver standings – just four points off the championship leader – so every point is crucial when the championship so tight.

“Paris is a great race track – right in the centre of the city along the Seine, which always makes for an exciting race when you’re racing in such an iconic location. I’ve been back in the simulator this week and can’t wait to get back on track.”

Meanwhile, British racer Alex Lynn made his debut for Jaguar in Rome. And after he was excluded from qualifying, Lynn was unable to collect any points but finished a fighting twelfth place. And with group four likely to see the best of the conditions once again, there is a huge opportunity for Lynn to shine in a winning machine.

The British driver said heading to the race in Paris this weekend that:

“It feels amazing to be back in Formula E, with this racecar and with Jaguar coming off the back of Mitch’s win in Rome. All you want as a driver is a car capable of winning races and we have that now. It gives me huge confidence in the pace of the Jaguar I-TYPE 3 and I’ll be looking to convert my first points for Panasonic Jaguar Racing in Paris.

“Joining Panasonic Jaguar Racing for their first win in ABB FIA Formula E was fantastic to be a part of. The atmosphere was amazing, and I’m excited to see what I can bring to the team in Paris and through the rest of the season.”

After seven different winners in the first seven races of the season so far, Paris is set to be another enthralling race and offers another chance for Jaguar to prove themselves against the best in the business after a win last time out in Rome.

But the British team are only eighth in the teams championship, and they know that they need to put together consistent results in order to build on last season’s sixth place come the season finale in New York City in July.