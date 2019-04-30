Jake Hill bounces back for two top tens

With a dream opening weekend which saw only his second ever Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship podium finish, Jake Hill headed to Donington Park full of confidence for another strong Sunday.

The Trade Price Cars Racing driver was one of many affected by the multiple stoppages in qualifying and twenty-second position was the best it was going to get.

In the BTCC, you do put yourself in a compromised position when you start within the pack and race one highlighted this as Jake was tagged by a spinning Ollie Jackson following involvement in the opening lap pile-up. With a car to repair in time for race two, Trade Price Cars had their work cut out.

Starting dead last for the second race, Jake drove like a man possessed and stormed through the field to take an incredible ninth place finish. His grit and determination was rewarded further when the reverse grid draw saw him line-up second for the final race of the day.

With the unfavoured harder tyres on his Audi S3 Saloon, Jake drove valiantly and defended hard in order to stay within the top ten. He did this with a sixth place finish. Despite the first race not going to plan, two further top tens sees Jake remain within the top eight of the drivers standings and fifth in the independents.

Reflecting on his weekend of downs and more ups. Jake commented, “Race three turned out to be a really good end to what looked like it was going to be a difficult day.

“Qualifying didn’t go to plan in the conditions and what happened in the first race put us even more on the back foot.

“Credit to the team as they did a great job to get the car fixed for race two and it was absolutely mega. To come from the back of the grid to finish ninth was way more than I expected and meant we were able to benefit from the reverse grid for race three.”