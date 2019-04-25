Jake Hill full of confidence heading to Donington Park

Jake Hill’s 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship campaign couldn’t have gotten off to a better start with two top five finishes. With those results and extensive pre-season testing at Donington Park, confidence is high for another successful weekend with Trade Price Cars Racing.

Jake’s inspired decision to run slicks in the first race at Brands Hatch meant he equalled his best ever BTCC finish of second place which was an outstanding performance by not only the driver but the brand new Trade Price Cars squad to the 2019 grid.

Race two saw further heroics when Jake wrestled his ballast laden Audi S3 Saloon to fourth place. Despite the third race not ending the way he wanted, he still left Kent sixth overall in the drivers championship.

Donington Park will see Jake carry success ballast from the outset. But, if the second race at Brands Hatch could be used as an example, he shouldn’t have too much to worry about pace-wise.

With designs for the top ten on his mind. Jake commented, “We tested at Donington before the start of the season and the car felt really good, so I’m heading into the weekend in confident mood.

“Brands Hatch was a great start to the season for us with the podium finish and whilst it would be fantastic to get that kind of result again, we have to be realistic.

“Despite that, I think we’ll have a car that is capable of running well inside the top ten and if we can come away from the weekend with three top ten finishes then I think it will be a job well done.”