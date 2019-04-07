BTCC

Jordan jubilant following great drive through the field in round two

by Stuart Richards
Andrew Jordan BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

BMW Pirtek Racing driver Andrew Jordan has won round two of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch giving the BMW 330i M Sport its first win in the series.

Andrew had started from fifteenth on the grid but tyre conditions and the setup of his new car clicked so he was battling for the lead with Ashley Sutton, who had started ninth, for most of the race.

Second was Sutton who made up for first race disappointment. Although he was leading halfway through the race, his option tyres begun to fade and his second position was under strong threat from Adam Morgan and Jake Hill.

Morgan took third in a photo finish at the line with the Subaru ahead of Hill, Tom Ingram in fifth and the BMW 125i M Sport of Stephen Jelley in sixth.

The battle for second in the closing laps took spectators’ collective breaths away as they enjoyed side by side action between Sutton, Morgan, Hill, Ingram and Jelley.

Despite starting on pole, the weight and tyre choice for Josh Cook hampered his running and he eventually finished in seventh despite opening a good lead at the start. Eighth went to Rory Butcher and ninth to Tom Chilton.

Senna Proctor rounded out the top ten with a strong pace where he secured the fastest lap.

Whilst the Pirtek side of the garage enjoyed victory, Colin Turkington and Tom Oliphant could only score fourteenth and fifteenth between them. Another legacy from the tyre choice made at the start of the race.

With the reverse grid draw for round three, Matt Neal is on pole position for the final race of the day.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport20:04.881
2ndAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+9.728
3rdAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+9.750
4thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+9.860
5thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+10.015
6thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+10.023
7thJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+11.510
8thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+13.163
9thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+14.106
10thSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+14.439
11thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+14.526
12thDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+14.788
13thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+15.147
14thColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport+15.466
15thTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+16.482
16thJack GoffVolkswagen CC+17.108
17thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+21.245
18thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+21.763
19thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+21.987
20thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+23.082
21stJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+24.278
22ndRob CollardVauxhall Astra+26.639
23rdMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+26.770
24thRob SmithMG6 GT+26.997
25thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+36.441
26thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+38.168
27thMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+40.759
28thSam OsborneMG6 GT+1 Lap
29thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+7 Laps
30thDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+9 Laps
A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

