Jordan jubilant following great drive through the field in round two

BMW Pirtek Racing driver Andrew Jordan has won round two of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch giving the BMW 330i M Sport its first win in the series.

Andrew had started from fifteenth on the grid but tyre conditions and the setup of his new car clicked so he was battling for the lead with Ashley Sutton, who had started ninth, for most of the race.

Second was Sutton who made up for first race disappointment. Although he was leading halfway through the race, his option tyres begun to fade and his second position was under strong threat from Adam Morgan and Jake Hill.

Morgan took third in a photo finish at the line with the Subaru ahead of Hill, Tom Ingram in fifth and the BMW 125i M Sport of Stephen Jelley in sixth.

The battle for second in the closing laps took spectators’ collective breaths away as they enjoyed side by side action between Sutton, Morgan, Hill, Ingram and Jelley.

Despite starting on pole, the weight and tyre choice for Josh Cook hampered his running and he eventually finished in seventh despite opening a good lead at the start. Eighth went to Rory Butcher and ninth to Tom Chilton.

Senna Proctor rounded out the top ten with a strong pace where he secured the fastest lap.

Whilst the Pirtek side of the garage enjoyed victory, Colin Turkington and Tom Oliphant could only score fourteenth and fifteenth between them. Another legacy from the tyre choice made at the start of the race.

With the reverse grid draw for round three, Matt Neal is on pole position for the final race of the day.