Lynn confident ahead of return to Formula E

Alex Lynn says he is confident that he can be competitive ahead of his return to Formula E this weekend.

The British driver makes a return to all-electric racing after he was drafted in by Panasonic Jaguar Racing to replace the outgoing Nelson Piquet Jr.

Lynn had been without a drive since the end of last season after his contract at DS Virgin Racing was not renewed.

It means that he is yet to drive the Gen2 cars in a competitive session, and with testing limited his only experience of the Jaguar car has been through the team’s simulator, but despite this he said he was feeling confident ahead of this weekend’s Rome ePrix.

“Having not raced in the championship for half of Season 5, I am eager to get behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-TYPE 3 and return to ABB FIA Formula E,” Lynn said.

“I have been learning a lot about the car and set up in the simulator, so I am going into the race with confidence, so that I can play my part in scoring points for the team.

“I will be working closely with Mitch [Evans] and my engineers prior to the race to put us in the best possible position come race day. I cannot wait to be back racing in Formula E.”

Lynn has been given the goal of scoring consistent points for the team after Piquet Jr had only managed to score one point in the first six races, compared to the thirty-six scored by Mitch Evans.