‘Matter of time’ before Nissan win

Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland has said it is just a matter of time before his team puts together a race winning performance.

The Japanese manufacturer are still to register a victory this season despite seven different teams having won the opening seven races.

Nissan have fought towards the front in every race however, and have had a driver qualify in the top six each time.

Rowland says that this form shows that they aren’t far away from winning this season, and that they will eventually put together a perfect weekend.

“Nissan has been in Super Pole for every round so it’s only a matter of time before we can put it all together,” he said.

“It would certainly mean a lot for the team if Seb or I can get the job done. Everyone has been working very hard so it would be a great reward.”

This weekend’s Paris ePrix is an important one for the team, with e.dams being based in France and Nissan’s Formula E management team operating from the French capital.

Nissan’s Global Motorsports Director Michael Carcamo said that his team were improving their car with every race, but warned that every team was raising their game thanks to the high level of competition in Formula E.

“We’ve had two very strong rounds in the past month, and we want to continue that performance this week in Paris,” Carcamo said.

“But every team in this championship is continuing to raise their game every week.

“The level of intensity continues to rise, and we’re taking everything we learn from every lap to continue to improve our powertrain and systems.”