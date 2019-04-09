Michael Crees has weekend to remember at Brands Hatch

Preparing for his début at Brands Hatch in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship, GKR Scaffolding with Autobrite Direct driver Michael Crees was aiming for the top twenty during races. His maiden weekend in the championship wasn’t going to disappoint for the rookie.

After a strong pace in both practice sessions, the triple seven Team HARD Volkswagen CC was to line up twenty-fourth for the first race on Sunday.

Choosing to gamble in the mixed conditions and run the slick tyres, this proved to be an inspired choice as he battled past big BTCC names to a fantastic twelfth place finish. His celebrations at the end of this race made it seem he had won the drivers title!

Remaining resolute in position during the second race, he was pushed wide through Paddock Hill Bend partway through the twenty-four lap contest and dropped down the order. Not to let himself be demoralised by this, Michael then passed a few cars to save face and he finished in a respectable twenty-third place.

With the unfancied soft tyres on his Volkswagen for race three, Michael did well to end his day in eighteenth place and gain a wealth of valuable knowledge about the BTCC whilst doing so.

Michael’s enthusiasm throughout the weekend was plain to see as his love and wonder of everything BTCC has made him a popular fan favourite. If strong rounds like this are to continue, then it probably won’t be long until Michael sees regular point scoring escapades.

Speaking about his maiden BTCC weekend Michael said, “Having always wanted to be on the grid in the BTCC, this has been a real dream weekend.

“I came in with the aim of trying to finish inside the top 20 and instead I’ve been able to not only do that twice, but also pick up points too.

“After a strong qualifying we were in good shape and when we saw what the conditions were doing we felt that slicks were the way to go. I wasn’t too bothered about losing places early on because I was confident that the conditions would come to us, and they did.

“Points in my first-ever BTCC race really felt like a win!”