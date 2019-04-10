NASCAR GP of Spain featuring decorated grid

The upcoming weekend’s NASCAR GP of Spain at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia will not only kick off the 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season, but will also feature the most decorated field in series history across its divisions. A series-record 21 countries will be represented by the 57 drivers entered, including multiple series champions in various disciplines.

In the Elite 1 Division, Euro Series champions Alon Day and Ander Vilarino will be joined by 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champ Bobby Labonte (returning for his second season in Europe), 1997 Formula One World Champion and NASCAR veteran Jacques Villeneuve, 1993 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Christophe Bouchut, and reigning NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series champion Rubén García Jr. For García, it is his first racing action in Europe as a member of NASCAR’s World Driver Exchange Program; in accordance with the exchange, the 2019 Euro Series champion will participate in the Mexico Series’ season finale in November. Of the drivers competing in Elite 1, nine are past race winners (including Day and Vilarino), while four have won in Elite 2.

The Elite 2 Division will see 49-year-old Jerry De Weerdt try to defend his Legends Trophy for a fourth consecutive season. On the opposite end of the age spectrum, 16-year-old Ben Creanor is slated to make his series debut as the youngest driver in Euro Series history. From the American side, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series drivers Jennifer Jo Cobb and Myatt Snider will participate in the Elite 2 race, the latter of whom is a newcomer to Europe. Other faces include Advait Deodhar, the lone Indian driver in the series as he is preparing for a full-time campaign.

The GP of Spain will take place on 13 April.