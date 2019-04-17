Neal on opening BTCC weekend – “It turned into a frustrating weekend through no fault of our own”

Honda Yuasa Racing lead the BTCC manufacturers table following the first three rounds of the 2019 season at Brands Hatch despite a poor weekend mostly summed up by Matt Neal losing a podium in Race Three which meant he left the first weekend ninth in the drivers standings.

There was progress throughout for the experienced driver who started Race One in eighth followed by an eleventh place which gave him the reverse-grid draw.

Despite that though, Neal summed up the weekend as ‘frustrating’ mainly due to the final race where as well as being in pole position to start the race off; he lost out on a podium late on.

This was blamed on the tyres with him just limping across the line in the end to take another eighth place, same was for Dan Cammish who was similarly on the soft tyres which meant a finish of fourteenth place.

“It turned into a frustrating weekend through no fault of our own.” said Neal. “The soft tyre did make things more challenging in the final race but I think I could have defended my position.

“However after I suffered contact I could feel the damage immediately, and unfortunately the suspension gave way just one lap too early. On to Donington!”