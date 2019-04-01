Philipp Eng to Drive the ZF BMW M4 DTM in 2019

With the opening race of the 2019 DTM Series just around the corner, the small detail of drivers’ liveries are starting to be announced.

BMW have announced that Philipp Eng will line up for the season opener at Hockenheim (3-5 May) in a ZF livery.

The Munich based manufacturer has enjoyed a long partnership with ZF Friedrichshafen AF, thus far the technology group has been involved in the DTM as an official partner of the team.

It has provided custom-made racing clutches and shock absorbers for the DTM team, ABB FIA Formula E and the Nürburgring 24 Hour.

“We are pleased to take the long-term collaboration with ZF to the next level this season,” said BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “In doing so, we are not only building on the success we have already enjoyed together, but also underlining the mutual trust that exists between us. On this basis, we are out to continue our success story together in 2019.”

Eng, who made his debut in the DTM in 2018 will carry the #25 once again in 2019 and will hope to build on a strong rookie campaign at the wheel of his ZF branded machine.

“I am delighted that ZF is my Premium Partner in the DTM,” said Eng. “It is a huge company with the most advanced products in nearly all areas of mobility, and I am proud that I am able to represent the company with BMW in the DTM. I obviously hope our car will be seen at the front of the grid and top of the standings as often as possible. I am looking forward to a successful season with ZF.”

Norbert Odendahl, Managing Director at ZF Race Engineering, added: “The DTM is and will remain an important platform for us, on which to repeatedly demonstrate the performance of our technology under the toughest conditions.

“Philipp Eng showed in his first season in the DTM that he is capable of racing at the very front of the field. As such, we are all the more delighted to be able to expand our involvement in the DTM together with BMW M Motorsport and Philipp.”

As already stated the season gets underway at Hockenheim before heading to: Zolder, Misano, Norisring, Assen, Brands Hatch, Lausitzring, Nürburgring before returning to Hockenheim for the season finale in October.