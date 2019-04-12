DTM

Pietro Fittipaldi to Test for WRT’s DTM Squad

by Chloe Hewitt
WRT Audi DTM
Credit: Audi Media Centre

It is believed Pietro Fittipaldi, grandson of Emerson Fittipaldi, will be joining Jonathan Aberdein at the Lausitzring to test for WRT‘s DTM Series squad.

Having started his career in short track racing in America, Fittipaldi made the switch to single-seaters in Europe.

In 2014, he went on to secure the Protyre Formula Renault title in the UK.

Further success followed in the MRF Challenge, and in the final year of the World Series Formula V8 3.5 Championship.

Last year, he was set to join the IndyCar Series and Super Formula fields but a huge crash at Spa-Francorchamps put an end to any hopes of a strong year.

Fittipaldi, was standing in for Renger van der Zande in the FIA World Endurance Championship at the Belgian track when a crash left him fractures to both legs.

Sidelined for much of the season meant just a single outing in Super Formula and six rounds in IndyCar with a best of ninth.

As well, Fittipaldi was in talks with Haas F1 about a role with the team, and was confirmed as the team’s test driver late last year and as since gone on to test for them in Abu DhabiBarcelona and Bahrain.

WRT is currently the only team with seats remaining vacant for the 2019 grid with AudiBMW and Aston Martin all having confirmed theirs ahead of the season opener at Hockenheim 3-5 May.

An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the GP3 Series.

