Refreshed Team Parker Racing ready to take on Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Team Parker Racing enter the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season off of the back of a strong year that saw them take three driver titles in Pro Am, Am, and the Rookie classes.

Reigning Am champion Peter Mangion returns to the squad as he aims to defend his title in the highly competitive class after taking nine victories from sixteen races in 2018.

Joining Mangion at Team Parker is Justin Sherwood who is looking to take his first title since winning the 2014 Pro Am 1 championship, for 2019 Sherwood moves into the Am class.

Race winner Karl Leonard is also back with the team as he aims to add to his current victory total of thirteen.

“It’s a busy weekend for the team but this is what we love doing,” said Stuart Parker, as the team will also be running Stephen Jelley in the BTCC.

“The Porsche Carrera Cup GB is a series we’ve been involved in since its inception in 2003 and we’re fans of the race format and the support from Porsche throughout the race season.

“Peter did fantastically well last year so we’re delighted he is returning, while Justin has been a consistent performer since he started with us. No doubt he will be looking for class podiums again this year.

“Karl is someone who we’ve entered in the past and know well so it is also great to be working with him again. All in all, it should be a good year.”