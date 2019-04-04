Stephen Jelley: “It’s like getting back into an old comfy pair of shoes”

After completing 108 laps of Brands Hatch at the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship media day test, Stephen Jelley and Team Parker Racing are confident of ruffling the feathers of manufacturer teams in the series this year.

With his fastest time of 48.219s last week, this was enough to put Stephen eighth on the combined morning and afternoon lap times during testing.

This year, continuity is the key word for the thirty-six year old. He said, “It’s the only BMW 1-series on the grid, but a make of car which won the championship last year.

“We’ve overhauled everything and its working really well. It’s the first time in ten years I’ve had the same car, the same engineer, same team, the same mechanics, and the same complete package. It’s like getting back into an old comfy pair of shoes.”

There is also renewed belief that the issues that driver, car and team faced last season can now be left behind. Stephen continued, “I believed last year we had a good balance, but it didn’t translate to the watch.”

“I can concentrate on my driving, and when my engineer lets me off the lead, I can go hell for leather. I think we do a very good job as a one car team against the manufacturers, so I’m looking forward to it.”